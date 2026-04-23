The negotiations between Damascus and the Syrian Democratic Forces are progressing at an exceptional speed

According to Kordpress, "Ebrahim Olabi", the permanent representative of Syria to the United Nations, announced in an interview that the negotiations between the interim government of Damascus and the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) are progressing well and the level of coordination between the two sides is increasing.

In an interview with Rodav Network reporter in New York, he stated that these talks "are going much better than many expected" and added: "The fact that the settlement process is moving so quickly in such a complex situation shows the maturity of the different parties.

These statements are made while the implementation of the 14-point agreement between Damascus and the Syrian Democratic Forces continues on January 29.

The agreement was formed after intense tensions in mid-January; When the forces of the Syrian Interim Government and affiliated armed groups captured areas east of Aleppo, Raqqa, Deir ez-Zor and Hasaka province that were previously under the control of the SDF.

Referring to the existence of different views within the SDF, Olabi considered this issue to be normal and said: "Of course, there are different views among the SDF forces and this is normal."

He also emphasized: "The progress of the negotiations has been greatly appreciated and everyone is satisfied with its process. We are also happy with this process."

The representative of Syria in the United Nations added that despite the difference in views and timings, the overall direction of the talks is positive and said: "The strategic perspective is clear, but the implementation details require more talks."

Meanwhile, local authorities in the north and east of Syria have also described the process of integration as progressing but slow, and have emphasized the need for extensive political reforms in the country and the drafting of a new constitution with the participation of all groups.