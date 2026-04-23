Stopping the hunger strike in Lahore Talabani according to his lawyer

According to Kurdpress, one of the lawyers of Lahore Talabani announced that the hunger strike of him and his companions was stopped due to four factors.

According to this lawyer, the first reason was the request of the case lawyers' team; because the case is still under the control of the security agency (Asayesh) and according to them, it is not the right time to continue the hunger strike.

He added that the second factor was the promise to send the case to Sulaymaniyah Criminal Court in the coming days.

According to him, the third reason is the release of 21 guards related to the "Lalezar" case.

This lawyer also emphasized that the deterioration of the physical condition of some detainees and the lack of a medical team in "Kanigome" prison were other reasons for stopping the hunger strike.

These developments occur while Lahore Talabani had previously started a hunger strike to protest the process of handling his case.

In recent weeks, the Lahore Talabani case has been associated with political tensions.

He had previously claimed that there are pressures on the judicial process of his case and this has prevented it from being referred to the Erbil Court of Appeal.