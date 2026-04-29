The Democratic Party did not prevent Halabousi from returning to the presidency of the parliament

According to Kurdpress, Farhad Etrushi, the second vice president of the Iraqi parliament, announced that the Kurdistan Democratic Party did not prevent Mohammad Halbusi from returning to the presidency.

In an interview with "Al Raba'a" channel, he said: If the coordination framework for Halabousi's return to the head of the Iraqi parliament was agreed upon, he would return to this position again.

Etrushi added: Even if the Kurdistan Democratic Party had vetoed this matter, Halabousi would have returned to the head of the parliament. As in issues such as the election of the president and the appointment of the commander-in-chief of the armed forces and several other issues, such a process has been followed.

Referring to the composition of the Iraqi parliament, he emphasized that the majority of the parliament is in the hands of the same currents, and raising the issue that the Democratic Party prevented Halbousi's return is just an excuse.

The second deputy speaker of the Iraqi parliament also pointed out: Why is it not mentioned that the Democratic Party played the main role in the election of Halbusi as the speaker of the parliament in the past term? So that Masoud Barzani was one of his main supporters to reach this position.