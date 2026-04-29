The election of Ali al-Zaidi as the prime minister of Iraq

According to Kurdpress, in general, it can be said that Zaidi has extensive relations with the majority of influential politicians in Iraq, such as Qais al-Khazali, Nouri al-Maliki and Muhammad al-Halbousi. Moreover, his brother Zia al-Zaidi is also a member of parliament from the Sudanese-led Reconstruction and Development Coalition. For this reason, it can be said that Zaidi is a prime minister who, on paper, has the ability to cooperate with many political figures.

But the challenge that is significant in this context is the ban on receiving foreign currency for the bank under Zaidi's management by the American government, and this shows that this bank under Zaidi's management had activities contrary to the conditions of the United States, and it is not clear that such a person, who has a negative background from the United States, can receive Washington's approval for the position of prime minister.

Of course, in the case of the consensus of the Shiite parties and the support of the majority of Sunnis, and perhaps their consensus in this regard and the lobbying of these political forces in Washington, the prime minister must be able to create confidence in the Trump administration. Otherwise, it can be said that the coordination framework has chosen a negative option from the point of view of the United States, which previously abandoned its previous option, Maliki, due to the opposition of the United States. Also, this scenario can be proposed that if Ali Al-Zaidi is rejected by the United States or fails to form a government for any reason, perhaps the goal of the coordination framework is to choose only one option and comply with the 15-day deadline of the constitution for the appointment of the prime minister and buy 30 days time to form the government and buy another 15 days time to appoint a new prime minister.