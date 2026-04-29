Massoud Barzani's phone call with Elzaidi

According to Kordpress, the Information Office of the Iraqi Prime Minister announced in a statement that Ali Al-Zaidi, the nominated candidate to form the cabinet, received a phone call from Masoud Barzani and he congratulated him on his appointment.

According to this statement, in this conversation, the importance of strengthening relations between all Iraqi national parties to speed up the government formation process has been emphasized. The purpose of which is to fulfill the wishes of the Iraqi people.