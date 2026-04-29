29 April 2026 - 12:44

Massoud Barzani's phone call with Elzaidi

Massoud Barzani's phone call with Elzaidi

Iraq and Kurdistan Region Service - Masoud Barzani, the head of the Kurdistan Democratic Party, congratulated Ali al-Zaidi on his election as a candidate for the formation of the Iraqi government.

According to Kordpress, the Information Office of the Iraqi Prime Minister announced in a statement that Ali Al-Zaidi, the nominated candidate to form the cabinet, received a phone call from Masoud Barzani and he congratulated him on his appointment.

According to this statement, in this conversation, the importance of strengthening relations between all Iraqi national parties to speed up the government formation process has been emphasized. The purpose of which is to fulfill the wishes of the Iraqi people.

News ID 160610

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