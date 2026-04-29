Nechirvan Barzani congratulated Ali Al-Zaidi

According to Kurdpress, the President of the Kurdistan Region, Nechirvan Barzani, in an official statement, while congratulating Ali Zaidi on the occasion of his candidacy and mission to form the cabinet, emphasized the full support of the Kurdistan Region for the process of forming a comprehensive national government.

Barzani expressed his hope that Al-Zaidi will be able to fulfill the wishes of the people of this country in carrying out the important mission of forming a national and comprehensive government.

He also re-emphasized the commitment of the Kurdistan region to support Ali Zaidi and cooperate with him in this direction.

It is worth mentioning that Masrour Barzani, the Prime Minister of the Kurdistan Region, also congratulated the election of Shia candidate Ali Al Zaidi for the post of Iraqi Prime Minister.

The first and following congratulatory messages to the president of the Kurdistan Region, while the Kurdistan Democratic Party did not participate in the process of electing the president of Iraq, and the claim of boycotting political participation in Iraq was published in the media of some parties.

At the same time, a member of the leadership of the Kurdistan Democratic Party has said that they will return to Baghdad, and his party did not announce a political boycott, but only suspended political participation.