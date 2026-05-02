Ali al-Zaidi's trip to Erbil to discuss the formation of the government

According to Kurdpress, the Kurdistan Democratic Party has not yet made a decision to return to Baghdad, but some of the Shiite leaders have expressed concern about the party's non-participation in the new Iraqi government.

Bowar wrote: On Saturday, May 2, 2026, Ali al-Zaidi is scheduled to travel to Erbil and meet Masoud Barzani to discuss the formation of the government.

Before al-Zaidi's trip, Faleh Al-Fayaz, the head of the Popular Mobilization Organization, also traveled to Erbil and met with Masrour Barzani. An action that is seen as a sign of the importance of the position of the Democratic Party in the new political equations.

Some Shiite leaders are trying to gain the approval of the Democratic Party and encourage it to participate in the new government.

In this regard, figures such as Faleh Al-Fayaz, Nouri Al-Maliki, Hadi Al-Amiri and Ammar Al-Hakim emphasize the return of the Democratic Party.

According to them, "without the participation of the Democratic Party, the future government will not be stable domestically and internationally, and will face challenges especially in relations with America." On the other hand, the second faction of the Shiites is still considering alternatives and has not completely closed the door, but emphasizes: "Participation of the Democratic Party is very desirable, but if it is not present, we will keep its positions temporarily vacant" until an agreement is reached.

Currently, eyes are fixed on the results of Saturday's meetings to determine whether the stalemate caused by the boycott will be broken or not.