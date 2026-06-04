Ali Al-Zaidi met with a delegation from Asaib Ahl Al-Haq and Imam Ali Brigades

According to Kurdistan Press, according to a statement from Ali Faleh Al-Zaidi's office, Ali Faleh Al-Zaidi welcomed a delegation from Asaib Ahl Al-Haq and Kata'ib Imam Ali.

The Iraqi Prime Minister thanked Qais Khazali and Shabal Al-Zaidi for adhering to the guidelines of the Supreme Religious Authority and supporting the government's plan to monopolize weapons in the hands of the government and place them under the umbrella of the government and the Supreme Command of the Armed Forces.

In this meeting, it was decided to form a joint committee that will be responsible for developing mechanisms to implement the process of cutting off dependencies and connections with the Popular Mobilization Forces, as well as the weapons remaining in the government's possession, over the next two days, in a way that is consistent with the Iraqi constitution and laws and leads to strengthening the government's authority.