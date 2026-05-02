Extending the mandate of the mayor appointed by the government to replace Ahmed Turk in Mardin

According to Kurdpress, based on the published reports, the Ministry of Interior of Turkey has extended the term of office of "Tonjai Aq Qoyun", the governor and guardian appointed by the government in Mardin Metropolitan Municipality by two months. He was appointed to this position after the dismissal of Ahmed Turk, the elected mayor of Mardin and one of the leading figures of the party.

Ahmed Turk's lawyer "Ardal Kuzo" announced in response to this news that they have not received any official information about this so far. He said: "We have not received any official documents or announcements, and what we know is based on hearsay and media news."

Kozo added that Ahmad Turk had previously emphasized that the issue of appointing guardians requires legal reforms and that he does not consider his return to the position of the municipality to be the solution. According to this lawyer, until an official announcement is published, one should not rely on the news published in this regard.