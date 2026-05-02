The heavy cost of political deadlock in the Kurdistan region

According to Kurdpress, nearly a year and a half has passed since the swearing-in of the representatives of the sixth term of the Kurdistan Parliament, but until now the board of directors and commissions of the parliament have not been formed, and the representatives have had minimal attendance. However, like other government employees, they have received a monthly salary of 7,400,000 dinars.

According to the deputy head of the Kurdistan Parliament, until the political parties complete the legal quorum, the parliament will not be able to hold a session.

On December 2, 2024, the victorious representatives of the 6th term of the Kurdistan Parliament were sworn in and officially began their work, but since then, due to political differences, no further meetings have been held.

10 billion dinars

According to the internal regulations of the Parliament of Kurdistan, the elected representative enjoys all the rights and benefits of the representative from the day of taking the oath.

An official in the Kurdistan Parliament stated in an interview with the media: "The salaries of the representatives are determined by law and are the same everywhere in the world, so the representatives of this period also receive salaries, even if the board of directors is not elected, because they are currently considered as employees."

In the elections of the sixth term of Kurdistan Parliament, the number of seats decreased from 111 to 100 seats. Of these, 100 representatives have received their salaries for 14 months after taking the oath (about 17 months ago).

During this period, the Kurdistan Justice Jamaat faction decided to boycott and only one of its three representatives took an oath that he was also expelled from the faction.

Also, Lahore Sheikh Jangi, the elected representative of "People's Front", has not taken the oath yet; A total of 97 representatives have taken the oath.

According to follow-ups, each representative receives 7,400,000 dinars per month, which in total reaches more than 10 billion dinars in 14 months.

If the parliamentary commissions are activated, one million dinars will be added to the salary of each representative and it will reach 8,400,000 dinars.

100 residential units for representatives

In the previous periods of the parliament, each representative was assigned a residential unit, which was returned after the end of the term. In this period, 100 residential units were given to different factions according to the number of seats and distributed among their members.

The parliament is ready, but the possibility of holding a meeting is weak

".The Deputy Chairman of the Kurdistan Parliament said: "Until the political parties reach the legal quorum, the parliament will not be able to hold a meeting

He added: "As a parliament, we are ready to hold a meeting and we are waiting for the completion of the legal quorum."

He also said about the efforts of the parties, especially the Kurdistan Democratic Party and the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan, to hold a meeting: "Nothing has been announced to us so far."

Kurdistan Democratic Party and Kurdistan Patriotic Union; The largest and most tense factions

Kurdistan parliamentary elections were held on October 20, 2024, and the Kurdistan Democratic Party won the most seats by winning 39 seats.

After that, the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan with 23 seats and the New Generation Movement with 15 seats. In addition, the Islamic Union of Kurdistan won 7 seats, Jamaat Adalat 3 seats, "Patriotic Position Movement" 4 seats, "People's Front" 2 seats, Kurdistan Region Coalition 1 seat and Change Movement also won 1 seat.

On August 14, 2025, the negotiating delegations of the Democratic Party and the Patriotic Union met in Erbil, and in a joint statement, it was emphasized that a serious effort should be made to start the parliament in September. However, not only did the parliament not convene, but the relationship between the two parties became more tense.

The meetings of the Parliament and the 10th Cabinet of the Kurdistan Regional Government have been postponed many times. The Democratic Party accuses the Patriotic Union of deliberately delaying the formation of the government.

A member of the central committee of the Democratic Party also announced that this party knew from the beginning that the Patriotic Union did not intend to form a new regional cabinet before the Iraqi presidential elections.

After the death of Jalal Talabani, especially since the 2018 elections, the post of the president of Iraq has become one of the main points of difference between the two parties; In such a way that neither the Democratic Party accepts the candidate of the union nor the union is willing to compromise, although this position is considered the share of the Kurds according to political custom.

Meanwhile, Pola Talabani, a member of the leadership of the Patriotic Union, expressed hope for the two parties to come closer again and said: "The union is always ready for dialogue and I predict that the region will enter a new phase after the formation of the Iraqi government."

He emphasized: "The conditions require that the Democratic Party and the Patriotic Union meet each other with a sense of responsibility."