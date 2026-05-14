The meeting of the PYD delegation with the officials of the Syrian interim government

According to Kurdpress, a delegation from the Democratic Union Party (PYD) visited Damascus on Wednesday and met with the officials of the General Secretariat of Political Affairs of the interim government of Syria and consulted about the political developments in Syria and the dialogue process between the different parties of this country.

According to Havar news agency, this delegation consisted of PYD co-chairman Gharib Heso, Sama Bekdash and Suleiman Arab, co-chairs of the party's public relations office, along with Soraya Mustafa and Hassan Abdullah, members of the PYD General Council.

According to published reports, the PYD delegation was welcomed by Abbas Hussein and a number of members of the General Secretariat of Political Affairs of the interim government of Syria.

In this meeting, the two sides discussed the latest political developments in Syria and the region, as well as ways to strengthen the political dialogue at the current stage. The parties emphasized the necessity of spreading peace and understanding between different Syrian groups and currents.

Also, the January 29 agreement between the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) and the Syrian Interim Government was another focus of this meeting. In this framework, issues such as the return of refugees to their cities and regions, the release of detainees and the issue of integration and its political, military and administrative consequences were discussed.

In the continuation of this meeting, the two sides also exchanged views on Presidential Decree No. 13 regarding the situation of the Kurds in Syria. In this meeting, the importance of guaranteeing the national and cultural rights of the Kurdish people in the framework of a democratic and multi-ethnic Syria that protects the rights of all classes and groups was emphasized.