We support the possible agreement between Tehran and Washington

As reported by Press, the office of the President of Turkey announced in a statement that the President of the country Recep Tayyip Erdogan discussed and consulted on the developments in Iran and the region in a telephone call with Trump, the President of the United States and the leaders of some countries in the Middle East.

It is stated in this statement: Erdogan announced to these leaders in these talks that Türkiye is ready to provide all kinds of support for the implementation of any possible agreement with Iran.

Yesterday, the President of the United States claimed that the probability of an agreement with Iran is 50-50 and emphasized that he will meet with the United States' senior negotiators today to review Tehran's latest proposal.

Trump told Axios that he will meet with top US negotiators on Iran to review Tehran's latest offer and will likely decide by Sunday whether to resume the war.

Trump said he will meet with top US negotiators Steve Wittkoff and Jared Kushner on Saturday to discuss Iran's latest response.

Yesterday, the spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Iran said about the results of the visit of the Pakistani delegation to Tehran: We are in the finalization stage of this memorandum of understanding. The topics discussed at this stage - as I mentioned - are generally focused on ending the war.

Esmail Baqaei emphasized: The issue of ending the US naval attacks (what they themselves refer to as the naval blockade) and issues related to the release of Iran's blocked assets are among the main issues that are discussed in this memorandum of understanding.

In a televised interview, in response to the question of whether we have come closer or further away from the agreement, he emphasized: perhaps we can say "too far, too close"; Because on the one hand, we are facing the American side's anti-contradiction trap. They have changed their views many times and contradictory positions have been expressed by their various officials.

Baqaei noted: On the other hand, after a few weeks of dialogue between the two sides, it can be said that the process is moving toward closer views. Of course, getting closer does not mean that we and America are going to reach a complete understanding on issues of this importance, but it means that based on a set of parameters, we can reach a border solution agreed upon by the parties.