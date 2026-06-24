The People's Front criticized the silence of the head of the Kurdistan region regarding the Lalezar case

According to Kurdpress, the People's Front announced that so far 27 people are still detained in Sulaymaniyah security prisons and the commando forces of the Patriotic Union and asked the Supreme Judicial Council of Iraq and the Kurdistan Region to intervene in this case.

The People's Front also emphasized that the head of the region, as the guardian of the constitution and the law, has not taken any position in this regard so far.

According to Avina news media, the People's Front issued a statement and announced at the same time as 10 months have passed since the events of Lalehzar: After several months of detention without judicial procedures, a number of those arrested in Lalehzar were released, but currently 27 members of this movement are still being held in the detention centers of Asaish Soleimanieh and the commando of the Patriotic Union.

It is stated in this statement: "What causes concern and cause for reflection is the slowness of the judicial process. "Unfortunately, the Sulaymaniyah court has become a part of the plan and scenario compiled by the officials of the Patriotic Union and has gone out of its natural and legal path."

The People's Front also demanded that "the Supreme Judicial Council of Iraq and the Supreme Judicial Council of the Kurdistan Region intervene in this case according to the law."

It is further stated: "The Sulaymaniyah Court should not be allowed to take this case out of the legal path and refuse to implement the decisions of the Regional Court of Appeal."

This stream also announced: "We are putting the president of the region in front of a sensitive responsibility, because he has not taken even the slightest action regarding this issue and has not taken a position as the guardian of the constitution and the law in the Kurdistan Region."