The former PKK is over, we will not return to it

According to Kurdpress, Duran Kalkan, a member of the "Abdullah Ocalan Academy of Social Sciences", (the name given to this organization after the dissolution of the Kurdistan Workers' Party) stated that the decision to dissolve the PKK is irreversible and stated that no force can restore this organization to its former form. At the same time, he considered the physical freedom of Abdullah Ocalan "the key to solving all issues" and the main axis of the peace process and democratic society, and warned that any plan or law that ignores this issue will not be accepted by the Kurdish movement and the Kurdish community. Kalkan also strongly criticized the delay in presenting the framework law for the peace process and the continuation of the Turkish government's security approach to the Kurdish issue.

In a televised interview with Khabar Media, Doran Kalkan stated that the physical freedom of Abdullah Ocalan is still the most important demand and the basic condition for moving this process forward.

Referring to the current debates about drafting the "framework law", he said: "In the last meeting, it was announced that after Eid, a legal text will be prepared and presented to Mr. Ocalan for consideration. It was said that he has also submitted his written suggestions about the content of the law. But despite the passage of time, a specific text has not yet been published and no clear information about its content has been made available to the public."

Kalkan added: "We, like the community, are waiting. If this law reaches us, we will announce our opinions. But the continuous delays and the lack of transparency about its provisions are a serious issue."

He further considered the freedom of Abdullah Ocalan as the main axis of all developments and emphasized: "We have said many times that the physical freedom of Ocalan is the key to all issues. All locks will be unlocked from here. "Mr. Ocalan must achieve a condition where he can live and work freely."

He warned that any law or plan that does not include this issue will not be welcomed by the Kurdish movement and said: "If the framework law has such a theme, we will consider it valuable and we will review it." But if this issue is not in it, we must say right now that the people and the Kurdish movement will not have a positive view of it."

Kalkan also criticized the recent statement of the National Security Council of Türkiye and said that the government still looks at the Kurdish issue with the same literature as before. He stated: "The statement of the National Security Council shows that there has been no serious change in the government's approach yet. "Everything is still defined in the context of the fight against terrorism, and there is no change even in the official language and literature."

He added: "It is interesting that they still refer to the PKK as a terrorist organization, while this organization has decided to dissolve itself." It is as if some institutions still want the PKK to continue to exist."

In another part of his speech, the member of the Academy of Social Sciences, Abdullah Ocalan, emphasized that the era of the former PKK is over and there will be no return.

"We are serious about this decision," he said. We have changed the PKK and this change is irreversible. There will be no return to the former PKK. We have consigned that period to history."

"Some political, security circles or interest groups may still wish for the return of the PKK of the past, because their interests and equations were based on it," Kalkan continued. But this expectation is futile. No matter how much they write or talk about it, nothing like this will happen."

He emphasized that the political struggle will continue but in a different format: "What continues is the struggle for democratization, the struggle for the political and democratic solution of the Kurdish problem and the effort within the framework of democratic politics." This process will not stop and will continue on its new path.