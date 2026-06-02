Trump goes to Ankara

According to Kordpress, citing Middle East Eye, US President Donald Trump, in his conversation with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan last month, announced that he plans to travel to Ankara to participate in the NATO summit this month, which, if realized, could turn this year's NATO summit into one of the most important summits of this alliance in recent decades.

According to Middle East Eye, quoting informed sources, Trump announced his plan to attend the NATO meeting in a phone call with Erdogan on May 20. Meanwhile, in April, he spoke about the possibility of America withdrawing from NATO and criticized this alliance.

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan also announced in an interview that Erdogan had several conversations with Trump in the past month and that the American president did not mention not attending the NATO meeting in any of these calls.

Some reports also indicate that Erdogan hopes to meet with Trump before the NATO meeting, during the meeting between the Turkish and American national football teams in the 2026 World Cup, which will be held on June 25 in Los Angeles. Informed sources say that Erdogan, who is particularly interested in participating in the Turkish national team matches, may watch this match with Trump if he travels to America. However, the final decision about this trip has not been made yet.

Turkish officials expect Trump to keep his promise to visit Turkey. Erdogan had visited Washington during the first and second terms of Trump's presidency, and the US president had promised to visit Turkey in return.

However, informed sources stress that the final decision has not yet been made and that Trump has a reputation for making sudden decisions. The White House has not yet responded to media requests for comment.

Meanwhile, the possibility of Trump attending the Ankara meeting has attracted the special attention of European countries. According to diplomats and European officials, this meeting may become the most important NATO meeting in the last few decades; Because the European allies are facing the future of this alliance in a situation where Washington has shown signs of reducing its security obligations towards Europe.

According to this report, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte and European leaders are expected to try to convince Trump to maintain America's role in transatlantic security at the Ankara meeting.