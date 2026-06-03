The possibility of turning Afrin and Qamishlo into rail transit centers

According to Kurdpress, quoted by National Context, at the same time as the efforts of the United States, Turkey and some countries in the region to develop transport corridors and rail connections between the Middle East, reports indicate that the Kurdish cities of Afrin and Qamishlo in Syria may become two important transit nodes in regional connection plans in the future; Developments that can change the security and economic equations of Kurdish regions of Syria.

Afrin in the northwest of Syria and Qamishlo in the northeast of this country were mainly defined in the context of security tensions and border disputes between the Kurds, Türkiye and regional actors during the last decade.

In 2018, Afrin was taken out of the control of Kurdish forces during the Turkish-backed military operation, and a large part of the Kurdish population in this area was displaced. Qamishlo, which is known as the main center of the Autonomous Administration of Northeast Syria, has been located in front of the Turkish city of Nusaybin and behind a closed crossing for many years.

However, a new outlook is now emerging that focuses on the region's economic and transit connectivity rather than a purely security approach.

In this context, on May 31, 2026, US President Donald Trump expanded the mission of "Tom Barak", Washington's special envoy, from Syria to Iraq and Turkey. A move that shows America's view of Syria, Iraq and Türkiye as a single geopolitical package.

Based on this approach, the development of rail, road and energy lines between Turkey, Syria, Iraq, Jordan and the Persian Gulf countries has become one of the main axes of regional movements.

In the western part of Syria, the restoration of the Turkish railway to Aleppo passes through the "Aqbes-Raju square" in the Afrin region. Ekbes Square station is the first Syrian railway station after the Turkish border and has the capacity to become an inspection, customs, unloading and loading center.

If this route is reopened, Afrin can become part of a wider rail network that connects Turkey to Aleppo, Damascus, Jordan and even the historic Hijaz route to Saudi Arabia.

In the east of Syria, Qamishlo, which is located in front of the Turkish city of Nusaybin, has been one of the important railway centers of Syria since the past. The restoration of the Nusaybin-Qamishlu railway line and the reactivation of the Yarabiya-Rabia border route towards Mosul, Iraq, can turn this city into one of the key links of the Turkey-Syria-Iraq corridor.

This route also has the ability to connect to the project called "Development Road" of Iraq; A project that aims to connect Türkiye to the port of Basra, the Grand Port of Faw and the countries of the Persian Gulf.

Analysts believe that the Syrian Kurdish border areas, which in recent years were more known as crisis and security areas, may become economic crossings and trade and transit centers if regional connection projects are realized.

In this regard, some observers refer to the report of the special commission of the PKK peace process in Turkey, in which the presence of the Kurdish population on both sides of the border is described not only as a security threat, but as a capacity for regional integration.

According to these analysts, Ankara hopes to change the situation of the Kurdish regions in Syria and Iraq from a security challenge to a strategic advantage in the economic and transit projects of the region by advancing the process of internal reconciliation with the Kurds.