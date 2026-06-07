The official start of the integration of the Syrian Kurdistan Relief Forces into the structure of the Syrian Ministry of Interior

According to Kurdpress, "Mahmoud Khalil Ali" known as "Siamand Afrin" and the deputy commander of the internal security forces of Haskeh province, announced that the process of integration of the Syrian Kurdistan Security Forces within the framework of the Syrian Ministry of Interior has officially begun.

Siamand Afrin said in an interview with Rodav that this process has entered the implementation stage by holding coordination meetings.

According to him, 100 officers from the Syrian Kurdistan Security Forces will join the internal security forces of the Syrian Ministry of Interior and will continue their activities with the same rank and organizational position as before.

He also announced the return of about 500 members of Afrin's security forces to their regions and said that these people will join the public security forces based in Afrin in order to strengthen the security and stability of the region.