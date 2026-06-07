The governor of Aleppo entered Kobani on an official visit

According to Kurdpress, the governor of Aleppo entered the city of Kobani with an official delegation as part of a business trip. The purpose of this trip is to follow up on the situation in the region and evaluate the activity of the institutions within the framework of the integration and coordination process.

This delegation, which was welcomed by Kobani officials, visited the building of the internal security forces and administration of Kobani region and met and talked with the relevant officials. In these meetings, the current situation of the region and existing challenges were discussed.

According to the reports, the Aleppo governorate board is also going to visit the "Baghi Khodo" culture and art center.

In the continuation of this trip, the governor of Aleppo and the delegation will meet with Rish Safidan, local elders and managers of various institutions to exchange opinions about the general situation of the region, the activity process of institutions and the requirements of the stage of integration and coordination between different departments.