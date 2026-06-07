Emphasis on participation and cooperation among all components of Syrian society

According to Kordpress, Hassan Muhammad Ali, the co-head of the Communications Office of the Syrian Democratic Assembly (MSD), emphasized that returning to the centralized system before 2011 in Syria is no longer possible and the January 29 agreement should become the basis for building a new Syria. In a specialized meeting in Qamishlo, he announced the continuation of negotiations with Damascus regarding the constitution, the rights of the Kurds and guaranteeing the rights of all components of the Syrian society.

According to Havar News Agency, "Moj" organization affiliated with the civil society, in cooperation with the MSD Communications Office, today held a specialized meeting about the January 29 agreement in Qamishlo city.

This meeting was held in "Zana" hall with the presence of representatives of political parties, civil society organizations, women's movements, intellectuals and lawyers.

In this meeting, Hassan Mohammad Ali, the co-head of the MSD Communications Office, pointed out that objective factors and the demands of the Kurdish community were among the most important reasons for reaching this agreement, and stated that it is no longer possible to return to the centralized government model before 2011. He added that the political and administrative experience formed in the north and east of Syria during the past years has become a part of the new reality of Syria.

He also pointed to the continuation of the talks with Damascus and announced that the current talks are mainly focused on the issues of the constitution, how to represent the Kurds and guaranteeing the rights of all components of the Syrian society. According to him, the January 29 agreement has moved the relations between the parties from the framework of imposition and confrontation to dialogue and political negotiation.

Hassan Mohammad Ali also stated that the process of integrating these institutions requires time and reaching political and administrative agreements. He emphasized that the experiences and expertise gained by the self-governing institutions over the past years should be protected.

He also announced the continuation of consultations on the issue of education, Kurdish language and the educational system of the autonomous administration and said that these issues will be part of the negotiation process between the relevant parties.

The co-head of the MSD relations office emphasized the importance of the January 29 agreement in the future of Syria and stated: "If we want to move towards a new Syria, we must turn the January 29 agreement into the cornerstone of the establishment of this country."

In the end, he noted that the upcoming stage requires continuous political efforts to transform political achievements and understandings into the principles and articles of the constitution; Principles that can guarantee the rights of all sections and components of the Syrian society within the framework of a democratic and multiple system.

At the end of this meeting, the participants expressed their views on the issues raised, the future of the political process in Syria and how to implement the January 29 agreement and raised their questions.