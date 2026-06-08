According to Kordpress, the President of the United States, "Donald Trump", praised the head of the interim government of Syria, "Ahmed al-Shara", and announced that he is ready to help solve the crisis in Lebanon and can play a role in political and security efforts to establish stability in this country.

In an NBC interview, US President Donald Trump praised the performance of Syria and the head of the country's interim government, Ahmed al-Shora, and said that Damascus is on the right track.

Trump said: "Syria is doing a very good job of fixing its situation. This country has a very good leader; A leader who has performed significantly in a short period of time."

The US President also said that Ahmed al-Shora is ready to help solve the Lebanese crisis and welcomes playing a role in the security and political efforts of the region.

Referring to the developments in Lebanon, Trump added that he wants to improve the living conditions of the people of this country and adopt a "more targeted" approach in dealing with Hezbollah. In this regard, he said that the head of the Syrian government "will be happy to help" and can play a role in the efforts related to the stability of the region.

These statements are made while the relations between Damascus and Washington have entered a new phase after the new Syrian government took office, and the two sides have had several diplomatic contacts and meetings in recent months.