8 June 2026 - 18:52

Baghdad is on the way to removing internal checkpoints between the region and other regions of Iraq

Baghdad is on the way to removing internal checkpoints between the region and other regions of Iraq

Iraq and Kurdistan Region Service - The head of the Iraqi border crossings committee announced that Baghdad and Erbil have reached a broad understanding on the unification of customs tariffs and inspection of goods; According to him, this action can lead to the removal of internal checkpoints in the Kurdistan Region.

According to Kurdpress, Omar Waili, the head of the Iraqi border crossings committee, announced the existence of a more serious will than ever before to fundamentally solve the case of border crossings between the federal government of Iraq and the Kurdistan region.

Sharpers wrote: Omar Waeli said that a significant understanding has been reached between Baghdad and Erbil regarding the unification of customs tariffs and the implementation of inspection mechanisms before the entry of goods and commercial shipments.

Waeli emphasized that if tariffs and customs procedures are equalized on both sides, there will be no legal or administrative reasons for the continuation of internal checkpoints.

The head of the Iraqi border crossings committee also stated: "Now more than ever there is a real will to fundamentally resolve the issue of border crossings with the Kurdistan region."

These statements are being made while more than a year has passed since the implementation of the "ASICODA" system in Iraq, and Baghdad has demanded the full implementation of this system in the Kurdistan Region, but this plan has not yet been fully implemented in the region.

News ID 160955

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