21 June 2026 - 13:25

Iraqi Customs:

The start of Esikoda system in August / Customs revenues have increased by 200%

The start of Esikoda system in August / Customs revenues have increased by 200%

Service of Iraq and Kurdistan Region - The Director General of Iraqi Customs announced that the operational implementation of the "Asikoda" system will begin at the beginning of August. According to him, Baghdad and the Kurdistan Region have technically reached an agreement, and Iraq's customs revenues have grown by 200% so far. The Iraqi government plans to increase the annual customs revenue to 3 to 4 trillion dinars in the first stage.

According to Kordpress, Iraqi Customs has announced that from the beginning of August, it will start implementation of the "ASYCUDA" system and says that customs revenues have increased by 200%.

Samer Qassem, Director General of Iraqi Customs, told Rodav that they have technically reached an agreement with the Kurdistan Region, and at the beginning of July, the draft of this agreement will be submitted to the Council of Ministers of Economic Affairs for review.

Regarding the customs revenues, he has also stated that the customs revenues have increased by 200% and they plan to increase the annual customs revenues to 3 to 4 trillion dinars in the first phase.

News ID 161101

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