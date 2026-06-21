The start of Esikoda system in August / Customs revenues have increased by 200%

According to Kordpress, Iraqi Customs has announced that from the beginning of August, it will start implementation of the "ASYCUDA" system and says that customs revenues have increased by 200%.

Samer Qassem, Director General of Iraqi Customs, told Rodav that they have technically reached an agreement with the Kurdistan Region, and at the beginning of July, the draft of this agreement will be submitted to the Council of Ministers of Economic Affairs for review.

Regarding the customs revenues, he has also stated that the customs revenues have increased by 200% and they plan to increase the annual customs revenues to 3 to 4 trillion dinars in the first phase.