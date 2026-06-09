The tension between Iran and Israel is a broad security equation from the Strait of Hormuz to the eastern Mediterranean

According to Kordpress, Dolat Bahceli, the leader of the Turkish National Movement Party (MHP), warned, referring to the growing crises in the Middle East, that the tension between Iran and Israel should not be seen only as a bilateral confrontation, but rather a part of a broad security equation that includes from the Strait of Hormuz to the Eastern Mediterranean and from Syria to the Persian Gulf.

Dolat Bahceli, the leader of Turkey's National Movement Party (MHP), in the meeting of his party's parliamentary faction, assessed the developments in the Middle East, warned against the spread of regional crises and emphasized that the tension between Iran and Israel has dimensions beyond a conflict between the two countries.

Baghcheli said: "If we look at the region through the window of historical experiences and international developments, the reality is quite clear; Any spark that ignites in the heart of the Middle East, if ignored, will open the way for the formation of new fronts, new crises, new waves of migration, new security threats and new plans of imperialist powers.

He also criticized the US and Israel's policies in the region and stated: "Washington's threatening language and Tel Aviv's aggressive policies, which have led to the killing of civilians in Gaza and Lebanon, meet at a common point. As a result, the cauldron of crisis in the Middle East boils more every day and new daggers fall on the body of the region.

The MHP leader then addressed the tension between Iran and Israel and said: "It would be a big mistake to interpret today's tensions in the Middle East only in the context of the conflict between Iran and Israel. This issue is not only an issue of Tehran, Tel Aviv, Washington or Beirut.

He further added: "We are facing a very broad security equation that extends from the Strait of Hormuz to the eastern Mediterranean, from Lebanon and Syria to northern Iraq, from the Red Sea to the Persian Gulf and Cyprus. This equation is not only limited to today's military movements; It also includes maritime trade routes, oil and gas resources, water security areas, and energy transmission corridors."

Bahcheli also warned that these crises simultaneously affect the historical, cultural, ethnic and religious divisions and sensitivities of the region and can lead to the escalation of instability in the Middle East.

He emphasized: "If we read this equation only from the angle of military operations or daily crises, we will get an incomplete picture of reality. "What is happening in the region today is part of a much larger geopolitical equation that affects the future of security, energy and stability in the Middle East."