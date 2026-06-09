The appointment of "Mohammed Shoghi" as the co-chairman of the Economic Board of Self-Governing Management as the internal commercial manager of Haske

According to Kurdpress, in the framework of the implementation of the provisions of the agreement of January 29 between the interim government of Syria and the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), Mohammad Shoghi Mohammad, the co-chairman of the Economic and Agricultural Board of the Autonomous Administration, was appointed to the position of the director of the Internal Trade and Consumer Protection Department of Haskeh province.

According to Havar news agency, this appointment was made on June 8, 2026, in line with the implementation of the clauses of the aforementioned agreement. Mohammad Shoghi Mohammad has a PhD in Economics from Damascus University and during his academic activities he has taught at Damascus University, Syrian Azad University and Cordoba Azad University in Qamishlo.

Previously, he worked as the head of the strategic studies department at the Euphrates Studies Center and was responsible for supervising research related to economic development and social and political developments.

Mohammad Shoghi Mohammad has been the co-chairman of the Economic and Agricultural Board of the Autonomous Administration since the end of 2022, and during this period he has played an active role in the management of economic and agricultural cases of the regions under the autonomous administration.

This appointment has been made in the framework of the process of implementing recent agreements and strengthening administrative structures in Haskeh province.