We will not hand over the tribune of the CHP faction to Kemal Kilicdaroglu

According to Kordpress, the deposed head of the Republican People's Party (CHP), Özgur Ozel, following the party's internal conflicts after the "absolute nullity" verdict of the Congress, announced that he would personally address the party's parliamentary faction meeting and asked Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu to refrain from aggravating intra-party differences.

After the meeting of the central executive board of the Republican People's Party, Özgur Özel spoke to reporters about the recent developments of this party and the upcoming meeting of the parliamentary faction.

Referring to the meeting of the CHP faction, which is scheduled to be held on June 9, he announced that he would give a speech at this meeting and emphasized: "It is not acceptable for us to give that podium to a person who reached this position through appointment and not through the votes of the members."

Criticizing the process that started after the annulment of the election results of the 38th party congress, Özel said that while many members and representatives want to hold a new congress, some are trying to take over the party administration without referring to party votes.

The deposed head of the CHP also claimed that there are efforts to hold a meeting under the name of the parliamentary faction, which in his opinion does not have the necessary legitimacy. According to him, the official meeting of the faction will be held at the request of the deputy head of the faction and he will give a speech in it. He announced that he will also honor the memory of Farid Zirak in this meeting.

In another part of his speech, Ozel invited Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu to exercise self-restraint and said that if he intends to return to the leadership of the party, he should first put on the agenda the request for an extraordinary congress, which he said was presented with the support of nearly a thousand signatures, and then run for office in that congress.

He went on to emphasize: "If Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu is elected as the leader of the party through the vote of the Congress, all CHP representatives will welcome him; But it is not possible to hand over the platform of the party to a person who reached this position through a judicial order and appointment."

Özel also asked Kılıçdaroğlu to avoid actions that could pit the party's supporters against each other and added: "This time, it is expected that he will show a behavior worthy of the party and the millions of people who have trusted him for years."