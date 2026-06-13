 The removal of two deputies of the parliamentary faction by Kılıçdaroğlu

According to Kurdpress, internal disputes in the Republican People's Party of Türkiye (CHP) entered a new phase. Following the decision of the new administration attributed to Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu to hold a meeting of the parliamentary faction in the parliament, two deputy heads of the faction of this party were referred to the disciplinary board, and subsequently, the presidency of the Turkish parliament canceled their parliamentary positions. This action has been met with a sharp reaction from people close to Özgur Ozel.

According to the report of Jamurit newspaper from the media close to the Turkish opposition, Kılıçdaroğlu planned to hold the weekly meeting of the parliamentary faction of the party by attending the parliament last Tuesday, and in this regard, he had sent a letter to the chairman of the parliament. But the management of the faction, which is in the hands of Özgur Ozel and his allies, with the support of a number of party supporters who attended the parliament that day, prevented Kılıçdaroğlu from taking over the faction's tribune.

After this incident, the new management of the party, which is now called by critics as the "management of invalidity", referred Ali Maher Basharir and Gokhan Gunaydin, the two deputy heads of the CHP faction, to the disciplinary board on charges of violation of the constitution, with a request for dismissal.

Further, after receiving this decision, the presidency of the Turkish Parliament canceled the position of the deputy head of the parliamentary faction of these two representatives and asked them to vacate their offices.

Basharir: We may not see each other for a while

Before officially canceling his position, Ali Maher Basharir gave a speech at the Thursday night session of the General Assembly of the Majlis and said, referring to the existing conditions:

"I'm giving my last speech this week. Anything can happen; We may not see each other for a while. But I must say that the Parliament will be closed in three or four weeks. The main duty of representatives and parliament is to talk about people's problems. "If you really have the courage to show up in your constituencies, let's talk about pensions and the minimum wage again."

He also added in response to the protest of the representatives of the Justice and Development Party (AKP): "As soon as I spoke about the pensioners, the voices got louder. Because the opposition has talked so much about retirees that it has apparently created sensitivity for them. The real agenda of the country is the millions of people who live below the poverty line; Workers, minimalists and widespread poverty. "If we're not going to talk about these issues, a lot of the laws you pass are pointless."

Gokhan Gunaydin, after being removed from his position, considered this action contrary to the internal rules of the party and parliament and said: "The only legal way to remove the deputy head of the faction is a vote of no confidence by the representatives." An absolute majority of the faction's representatives, that is, at least 70 representatives, is required for the approval of such a vote. "Without going through such a process, our dismissal was based on an illegal decision."

He added: "This decision is not only invalid from a legal point of view, but also from a political point of view, it is not compatible with moral principles. It is regrettable that the parliament also implemented this decision."

Gon Aydin also emphasized: "We are people who adhere to principles, not positions and positions. It is enough for us to be able to be present among the people with pride."

Basharir: A coup has been carried out against the will of the faction and democracy

Reacting to the decision, Basharir said: "What happened today is a clear coup against the will of the CHP faction, parliamentary rights and democracy." The issue is not only our position; It is a shameful situation in which the People's Republican Party and Turkish democracy have been placed. "Just as these positions did not make us, this lawlessness cannot silence us."

He also claimed that unlike other disciplinary cases, the notification sent to him did not even mention the right to protest for three days and added: "They have implemented a plan against my friends, but they have prepared a special plan for me; They didn't even give me the right to protest." With the recent actions, the debate about who will speak at the upcoming meetings of the CHP faction has been raised once again.

While Kılıçdaroğlu's critics insist that according to the party's bylaws, the replacements of ousted deputies must be determined through elections, there have been reports that the new administration is looking to appoint new people directly. Among the names proposed for these positions, the names of Mustafa Adigozel, the representative of Urdu, Soda Erdan Qalich, the representative of Izmir, and Inan Akgun Alep, the representative of Kars, can be seen.

Norhayat Altaja Qayssoglu, the representative of Bursa and one of the other figures referred to the disciplinary board, also accused the government of trying to remove the CHP from the political scene in a speech on the floor of the parliament.

He said: "To get rid of the CHP, which you see as an obstacle in the way of changing the republican system, you have resorted to the issue of invalidity of the Congress." "You want to do what you did in 2016 by abandoning the cadres and elected leaders of the party and finally impose a new constitution."

He also claimed that some political actors in Turkey are trying to move the country's political structure towards a kind of royal system with the cooperation of various political forces and added: "We as Atatürk's party will give our head, but we will not bow down." Unconditional sovereignty belongs to that nation.