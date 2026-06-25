I don't want to see Kılıçdaroğlu

According to Kordpress, Salaheddin Demirtaş, the former co-chairman of the People's Democratic Party, who is in Edirne prison, has announced that if he receives a meeting request from Kemal Kilicdaroglu, he will reject it.

Kamal Kılıçdaroğlu, who was re-appointed as the chairman of the People's Republican Party after the annulment of the Congress, said in a TV program that he voted in favor of canceling Salaheddin Demirtaş's parliamentary immunity and does not regret this decision. These statements were met with strong public opinion reactions against Kılıçdaroğlu.

Despite these reactions, Kılıçdaroğlu has announced that he plans to meet Salaheddin Demirtaş, the former co-chairman of the HDP, in Edirne prison.

According to the information published by Demirtash's family, Salahuddin Demirtash has not yet received a visitation request. However, Demirtaş has announced that if such a request is made by Kılıçdaroğlu, he will reject it.