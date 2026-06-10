After Trump, the American policy towards the Kurds will change

According to Kurdpress, Michael Rubin, an American researcher and one of the well-known experts on the Middle East and Kurdish issues, warned against the failure of the peace process between the Turkish government and the Kurds in an interview with the Amarji magazine and emphasized that Recep Tayyip Erdogan has no real will to solve the Kurdish issue. He also described the US policies towards Türkiye and Syria as "corrupt", "self-destructive" and based on the financial interests of some people close to the Trump administration.

Referring to Abdullah Ocalan's recent call for the dissolution of the PKK, Rubin said in this interview that Erdogan's understanding of this action was completely wrong. According to him, Ocalan was actually trying to preserve the achievements of the Kurds in northeastern Syria by raising the issue of the dissolution of the PKK, but Erdogan interpreted this as a "victory" of the Turkish government, without being willing to give the Kurds a reciprocal concession.

This American analyst warned that the continuation of this situation could lead to the resumption of conflicts, because according to him, "Turkey has never been able to defeat the Kurds militarily" and in return, the Kurds have not retreated from their demands and rights. He emphasized that if the Turkish government does not enter into a real and meaningful process of dialogue, the possibility of the return of violence will be very serious.

Referring to the hearing of the US Congress, Rubin also said that until Abdullah Ocalan is released from prison and the US does not lift its sanctions and labels against the PKK and some members of the Kurdistan National Congress, Washington cannot play a credible role as a mediator. He clarified: "It is not Erdogan who determines who will be the negotiating party; "Kurds should choose their own negotiators."

In another part of his speech, he called the Turkish government lacking in political honesty and said that not only the Justice and Development Party, but even a part of the Turkish opposition is not ready to face "rooted racism" in this country. Rubin claimed that today no opposition politicians or ethnic and religious minorities are safe in Türkiye, and all of them are "targets" of the government.

This American expert also described Erdogan's government's dealings with the People's Republican Party as a "coup" and demanded that America continue to recognize the official leadership of this party. He even suggested that Washington should sanction Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu once again as the leader of the party based on Erdoğan's request.

Rubin went on to strongly criticize the American policies in the Middle East, especially the role of Tom Barak, the US ambassador to Turkey and Trump's special representative in Iraq and Syria, saying that Turkey "has no friend but Tom Barak" and the reason for this is the economic and financial benefits that some people in Washington get from being close to Ankara. He described the current American policy towards Turkey as "the most corrupt American policy in the Middle East" and said that this policy was formed not based on the rule of law and American national interests, but based on the financial interests of some circles close to the Trump administration.

This American researcher also strongly criticized the US policy in Syria and said that Washington talks about "tolerance" and "intercommunal relations" while at the same time supporting groups that, according to him, "threw Kurdish women from the roofs". "You can't put a coat and pants on an Al-Qaeda member and expect him to suddenly become a liberal or a progressive," he added, hinting at Turkish-backed Islamist forces in Syria. Rubin also considered Tom Barak's statements about the history of the region and his defense of a kind of neo-Ottoman view as "distortion of history". He said the narratives that Turkey, Syria and Iraq have "always been a natural political and geographical unit" echoes the narrative of Turkish ultra-nationalists, while the nations that were under Ottoman rule have a completely different experience and memory than the Turks.

In the end, he predicted that after the end of Donald Trump's presidency, the US policy towards Turkey and the Kurds will change, because according to him, the current policy is not in line with US national security. However, Rubin warned that rebuilding the Kurds' lost trust in America will be very difficult; Because, according to him, Washington has "deliberately" weakened it in recent years.