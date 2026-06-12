Repeating Trump's anti-Kurdish accusations

According to Kordpress, US President Donald Trump once again accused the Kurds of "keeping" and somehow stealing American weapons and said he was "very disappointed" in their performance.

In an interview with Fox News, Trump claimed that the Kurds did not hand over the weapons sent by the United States and kept them for themselves. "I think they kept the weapons for themselves ... I will remember that, the Kurds," he said in the interview.

This is not the first time that Trump has made such an accusation. He first claimed in early April 2026 that the Kurds did not transfer American weapons as expected by Washington. At that time, these statements were met with widespread reactions and denials by Kurdish movements and groups.

Trump repeated the same claim last month and said that "the Kurds let us down" and kept the weapons.

Trump's repeated statements in recent months have created debates and tensions among Kurdish political and military movements due to the ambiguity of which Kurdish group he is referring to.