The aim of the peace process should not be only to disarm the PKK

According to Kurdpress, Mustafa Karasu, a member of the KCK executive council, criticized the approaches that reduce the peace process to disarmament only, and said that the real solution to the problem will be possible when, along with the end of the conflicts, the way for democratization, freedom of political activity and the recognition of the rights of the Kurds is also opened. He emphasized that a law that only focuses on abandoning weapons cannot be the answer to a problem that is more than a century old.

In a TV show on Media Khabar TV, Mustafa Karasu reviewed the peace process, the Kurdish issue, the situation of Abdullah Ocalan and the recent political developments in Turkey, and called for immediate legal and legal steps to be taken to advance this process.

In a part of his speech, referring to the issue of "right to hope" for Abdullah Ocalan, he said that despite the passage of more than a decade since the decision of the European Court of Human Rights in this regard, the Turkish government has not yet taken any practical action. Karaso stated: "The Turkish government has either refused to implement the decisions of the European institutions or postponed them, not only in this issue, but in many cases related to the Kurdish issue."

Karasu also criticized the performance of the Council of Europe and the European Union and said: "When it comes to Turkey, Europe retreats from its legal and democratic standards and takes a political approach."

Referring to the peace process and developments in recent months, Karasu said that after the dissolution of the PKK, the cessation of the armed struggle and the removal of some obstacles, steps were expected to be taken regarding the legal and political status of Abdullah Ocalan.

He emphasized: "If conditions are not provided so that Mr. Ocalan can operate more freely and play a more active role in the process, naturally this process will not proceed."

According to Karaso, the continued procrastination in this field has increased concerns among society, public opinion and political forces.

Referring to the reports prepared about the peace process, Karasu said that even some measures that did not require new legislation have not been implemented by the government.

"If even the simplest measures that the government could take immediately are not implemented, it is natural that broader legal reforms will be delayed," he added. This situation has caused concern among the people and the Kurdish community.

At the same time, Karasu said that there is information that the government and Abdullah Ocalan are discussing a new legal framework, but the outcome of these negotiations is not yet clear.

Another part of Karasu's speech was devoted to the necessity of developing a "framework law" or "basic law" to solve the Kurdish problem. He said: "The Kurdish issue is the most important and root problem of Türkiye. "If a law is to be drafted, it should not be solely focused on disarming the Kurds."

Karasu emphasized: "The framework law should pave the way for democratization; It should provide the ground for the end of the denial of Kurdish identity. The government says the policy of denial is over, but there is no such thing. This ending should be reflected in the law, in the legal system and even in the constitution. He added: "A basic law can eliminate denial and assimilation and provide the necessary legal basis to solve the problem."

In another part of his speech, Karasu addressed the internal crisis of the People's Republican Party (CHP) and criticized the interference of the judiciary in political issues. He said: "It seems that the government is trying to form some kind of opposition of its own." But the main issue is not only CHP; "The issue is the involvement of the judiciary in politics."

He added: "Solving the Kurdish issue is not only the issue of AKP, MHP or CHP; "This is the issue of the whole of Türkiye and it should be looked at with the participation of all political forces."

In the end, the member of the KCK Executive Council emphasized that any progress in solving the Kurdish issue can benefit all political currents and the entire Turkish society and strengthen the country's democratization process.