"Esikoda" system has become a tool of economic pressure against the region

According to Kurdpress, the Ministry of Finance and Economy of the Kurdistan Region, in response to the request of Adnan Fihan, the first vice president of the Iraqi Parliament, to the federal government to stop sending the budget to the Kurdistan Region, announced that the region has always shown its readiness to solve problems and has fully adhered to the 2019 Financial Management Law and the Iraqi General Budget Law for the years 2023, 2024 and 2025.

It is stated in the statement that the Kurdistan Region transferred its revenue share to the federal treasury in 2025, but in contrast, the Iraqi government only paid the salary budget for 10 months of the region's employees and did not allocate the salaries of the two months of November and December; While the salaries of all other Iraqi government institutions have been paid for these two months.

The Ministry of Finance emphasized that based on the agreement between the two parties, the non-oil revenues of January, February, March, April and May 2026 have been sent to Baghdad.

In another part of this statement, it is stated that the non-oil revenues decreased in March and April due to the war conditions in the region as well as the lack of agreement on the "Esikoda" system, and this system has become a tool to impose an economic blockade against the Kurdistan Region.

It has also been announced that according to the agreement with the former cabinet of the Iraqi government, 50% of non-oil revenues have been deposited into the federal treasury, and the discussions about the Esekuda system have also reached the final stages, but the federal government is delaying issuing the necessary decision.

The Ministry of Finance has added that the Iraqi authorities should look for a legal and constitutional solution to solve the problem and not to suddenly impose real costs.

At the end of this statement, it is stated: "It is strange for us that a person in such a high position calls for the suspension of the rights of some of the citizens of the country, without considering the principle of maintaining the rights of all and equality."