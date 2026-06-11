The escalation of conflicts in the region threatens the chances of peace in Syria

According to Kordpress, United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres warned against the escalation of violence and conflicts in the region yesterday and declared that any increase in tension in the Middle East will have a direct impact on the Syrian developments.

In his speech at the UN Security Council, he said: "After more than 13 years of violence and war, Syria is finally experiencing a gradual return of hope towards peace and stability."

Guterres also supported the decisions related to the need for the arms monopoly in the hands of the Lebanese government and called on all parties to adhere to the ceasefire agreements and work to achieve a sustainable solution; A solution that can guarantee Lebanon's sovereignty, territorial integrity and independence based on Resolution 1701.

The Secretary General of the United Nations welcomed the three-week extension of the ceasefire agreement between Lebanon and Israel and evaluated this action as an opportunity to continue talks and reduce tensions in the region.