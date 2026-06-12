Reopening of Nasibin-Qamishlo border crossing next week

According to Kurdpress, according to an informed source, the Nusaybin border crossing on the border between the city of Qamishlo and Türkiye will be reopened next week after years of closure. An action that can provide the basis for the resumption of civilian traffic and commercial activities in this area.

According to Havar News Agency, based on the information provided by an informed source, the necessary measures and preparations for the reopening of the Nasibin border crossing on both sides of the border between Syria and Turkey are still ongoing and have not been stopped.

This source stated that in recent days, the preparation process, including the appointment of workers and the installation of surveillance cameras, has continued, and the implementation steps are being carried out rapidly.

Nusaybin crossing, which is located in front of Qamishlo city, is considered one of the most important border crossings in the region. The crossing was partially reopened in previous years, most notably in 2016, but Turkish authorities have since closed it completely to civilian traffic and commercial activity.

Syrian and Turkish officials have not yet commented on the exact time of reopening this crossing.