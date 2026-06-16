The imminent visit of the Iraqi Prime Minister to America; Arms control and economy-oriented discussions

Kordpress

Lebanon's "Al-Nahar" newspaper announced in a report that Iraqi Prime Minister Ali Zaidi's planned visit to Washington and his meeting with US President Donald Trump at the White House is more than a ceremonial meeting and will take place under sensitive and complex conditions at the regional level.

According to this report, one of the main axes of the talks will be the issue of armed groups and the mechanism of collecting weapons within the framework of the government's sovereignty; An action aimed at strengthening the authority of official institutions and ending the phenomenon of weapons outside the framework of the law.

In these meetings, Zaidi will emphasize Iraq's policy of neutrality and keeping the country away from the competition of regional and international axes; A policy that aims to maintain the security and economic stability of Iraq against the possible consequences of developments in the region.

In the economic sector, this trip is particularly important for stabilizing the banking and financial system of Iraq and ensuring continued access to dollars in the country's markets. It is also supposed to discuss economic reforms and reducing dependence on oil.

Through this trip, the Iraqi government is trying to attract the attention of large American companies to invest in the energy, gas, electricity and infrastructure sectors; Areas that play a key role in the development and creation of job opportunities from Baghdad's point of view.

In the security case, the issue of developing the capacity of the Iraqi forces, military equipment and exchange of security information to prevent the return of terrorism and protect the borders of the country will be on the agenda.

At the parliamentary level, it has been requested that this trip lead to concrete achievements; In such a way that its results can be seen in service projects and market stabilization and keep Iraq away from becoming a competition arena for great powers.

Meanwhile, Ali Zaidi is scheduled to go on an official trip to America in the near future, and a delegation of Iraqi businessmen will accompany him. The purpose of this trip is to expand joint investment opportunities between the two countries.

Earlier on April 30 of this year, Donald Trump called Ali Zaidi and invited him to visit Washington and said that his government can create a brighter and better future for Iraq.