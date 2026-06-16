The US-Iran agreement is a positive step towards reducing tensions

According to Kurdpress, Talabani wrote in a message about the agreement between Iran and the United States: "We congratulate the United States of America and the Islamic Republic of Iran on this historic agreement and hope that it will be the basis for lasting peace in the region."

He also added: "This agreement is a positive step to reduce tensions and strengthen stability in the region." "From the beginning, as a patriotic union, we have supported all efforts that lead to peace, dialogue and integration, and we will continue to adhere to this position in the future."

Talabani further wrote: "May God protect the Islamic Republic of Iran and the United States of America."