We talked about the integration of the Syrian Democratic Forces

According to Kordpress, "Mazloum Abdi", the commander-in-chief of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), announced in a tweet about his meeting with "Thomas Barak", the special representative of the US President "Donald Trump" for Syria and Iraq, and "Nachirvan Barzani", the president of the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, in Erbil, and emphasized that the parties discussed the integration of the SDF forces and the self-governing management of northern and eastern Syria into the structure of the Syrian interim government and the process of implementing political agreements.

Mazloum Abdi, the commander-in-chief of the SDF, in a tweet published on his official page on the X social network, announced his meeting with the US President's special representative for Syria and Iraq, as well as the president of the Kurdistan Region of Iraq in Erbil.

Mazloum Abdi announced that he discussed a series of important political and security issues in this meeting.

According to the statements of the commander-in-chief of the SDF, one of the main focuses of this meeting was the review of the agreed steps for the integration of the SDF and the autonomous management structure of the north and east of Syria, within the framework of the Syrian interim government. The parties also discussed the process of implementing existing agreements and ways to strengthen the political process and stability in Syria.

Abdi further emphasized that in this meeting, the support of the efforts to counter terrorism and the advancement of a comprehensive political solution for the Syrian crisis were also emphasized; A solution that guarantees the participation of all sections and groups of the Syrian society in the government structure and determining the future of the country.

The Commander-in-Chief of the SDF also pointed to the role of the Iraqi Kurdistan Region in strengthening regional stability and establishing dialogue between different parties, and said that this role can serve security, peace and tranquility in the region.

This meeting is held while negotiations and consultations about the future of the political structure of Syria, how to integrate local forces into government institutions, as well as the fight against the remnants of terrorist groups are still among the most important cases in the region.