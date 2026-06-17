The claim of handing over the Ministry of Interior to the Patriotic Union is baseless

According to Kurdpress, Hayman Horami, a member of the Kurdistan Democratic Party's political office, stated that the news about the Democratic Party's agreement to hand over the Ministry of Interior to the Patriotic Union is not true, and so far no discussion has been raised in this regard.

Referring to Barzani's initiative to promote dialogue, he said that the purpose of this initiative is to bring the differences and issues raised in social networks to the discussion table.

Horami emphasized that the channels of communication between the two parties have never been cut off and are still continuing, although no clear and tangible results have been achieved so far.

According to him, the Patriotic Union was expected to respond to Barzani's initiative with a more positive approach.

The member of the political bureau of the Democratic Party also criticized the new generation movement and said that the people of Kurdistan should ask this movement why, despite the fact that the Seni presidency is in control of the parliament, it does not advance the process of electing the parliamentary board.

He also stated that this agreement cannot be considered a political agreement and described it as a "prison agreement".

Horami said that if such a coalition was to be formed, it should be done before the elections and when the Patriotic Union had 39 seats.

In the end, he emphasized that his party only enters into negotiations with the Patriotic Union, and the possible decisions of the Patriotic Union about giving a share to the new generation in government positions have nothing to do with the Democratic Party.