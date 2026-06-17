The security of the Strait of Hormuz should not be a victim of new tensions

According to Kordpress, Dolat Bahceli, the leader of Turkey's National Movement Party, evaluated the agreement reached between Iran and the United States as a positive development for the region and expressed hope that this agreement will lead to peace and stability in the Middle East, ensuring shipping security in the Strait of Hormuz and neutralizing tension-causing scenarios. At the same time, he warned that this agreement should not cause neglect of possible threats and subversive actions that could endanger the diplomatic process.

In the weekly meeting of the National Movement Party faction in the Turkish Parliament, Bahcheli devoted a major part of his speech to foreign policy developments and the recent agreement between Iran and the United States.

Welcoming the agreement between Tehran and Washington, the leader of the National Movement Party said: "We hope that the signatures that are going to be finalized in Switzerland will be a turning point for the rule of peace and tranquility in the region, the return of shipping security on the Hormuz route and the failure of plans that seek to ignite a fire in the Middle East." He described this development as "happy" but added that satisfaction with this agreement should not lead to laziness and inattention.

Referring to the Israeli Prime Minister's opposition to this agreement, Bahcheli emphasized that the beginning of the diplomatic process does not mean the end of the need to adopt security measures. He said that until the final signing of the agreement, any tense statements, provocative actions, imposition of new realities in the field and possible sabotage efforts should be avoided.

He also emphasized the strategic importance of the Strait of Hormuz and said: "The Strait of Hormuz is not just an ordinary waterway." According to him, the agreement between Iran and America should go beyond the level of commitments on paper and be implemented in practice. Bahcheli demanded to ensure the security of passage in the Strait of Hormuz and follow up on issues related to Iran's nuclear program within the framework of international law and regulatory mechanisms.

In another part of his speech, the leader of the National Movement Party discussed the political developments in Armenia and said that the recent events in this country are directly related to the new realities after the Nagorno-Karabakh wars, the rivalry between Russia and the West, relations between Turkey and the Republic of Azerbaijan, the middle corridor and the Zangzor connection project.

Emphasizing the importance of the Zangzor route, Bahceli called this passage "Turan Corridor" and said that the opening of this corridor is a strategic opportunity for Turkey and the region in a situation where global trade routes are facing challenges due to wars, sanctions and regional crises. According to him, this route can play an important role in the future in shaping the export routes and increasing Türkiye's logistics capacity.

After the end of the meeting, he also emphasized that the elections should be held on their legal date, in response to the journalists' questions about the discussions related to the early elections. Referring to speculations about when the presidential elections will be held, Bahcheli said: "The president is doing his duty and we also support him." He added that the introduction of different names for the upcoming elections and the early start of election debates are not correct in the current situation and the country's priority should be to clarify the current issues and challenges.