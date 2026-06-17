Washington's farewell to the crises of Kurdistan region

According to Kordpress, Taylor warns that the continuation of the political crisis between the Kurdistan Democratic Party and the Patriotic Union and the stalling of the government formation process have not only threatened the position of the Kurds inside, but also the strategic relations between Erbil and Washington.

Analytical Media-Khabari Standard wrote: Victoria Taylor points out that the biggest threat to the climate is the absence of a "unified Kurdish voice" in Washington.

He says: "It is a pity that after so much time has passed since the elections, the parties have not yet reached a political agreement."

This situation has caused the US to be cold in extending the memorandum of understanding for cooperation with the Peshmerga forces and allocating funds to these forces; According to him, this is a direct threat to the national security of the region.

Regarding Baghdad, Taylor emphasizes that the new US government supports Ali Zaidi's government and expects practical measures to curb and control armed groups.

He added that if the Kurds do not go to Baghdad with a unified position and do not support the actions of Ali Zaidi's government, they will not have the previous position in the strategic equations of America.

According to Taylor, the appointment of Tom Barak as the US Special Envoy for Iraq is another important development.

He describes Barack as a "pragmatist and businessman" who intervenes only where the direct interests of the United States are involved. The message of this approach is clear: Washington no longer considers itself responsible for solving the internal differences between the Democratic Party and the Patriotic Union, and the Kurds should not wait for an "American miracle".

In the end, the former US official warns that the era of "unconditional support" is over. If the Democratic Party and the Patriotic Union continue to play this risky game, in the near future they may find themselves alone among pressures from Baghdad and regional developments; Without anyone in Washington answering their phone calls.