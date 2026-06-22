Reducing Washington's attention to the political crisis of the Kurdistan Region

According to Kurdpress, citing Kurdistan Watch, at the same time as the deadlock in the formation of the new government of the Kurdistan Region continues for more than 600 days, the evidence shows that the case of Erbil's political disputes no longer has the previous place in the priorities of American politics. Citing the recent developments and the statements of Kurdistan Democratic Party officials, this media believes that in the current situation, Washington has put the strengthening of the central government of Baghdad on its agenda rather than focusing on mediation between regional parties.

Meanwhile, the Kurdistan Democratic Party's latest attempt to break the deadlock has not brought any noticeable progress. A delegation of this party consisting of Hoshiar Zibari, Pishtivan Sadiq and Mahmoud Mohammad, members of the political office of the party, have started a new round of consultations with political parties, except the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan; The negotiations are referred to as "Masoud Barzani's initiative".

Based on this initiative, the Democratic Party plans to first bring the regional parliament out of shutdown, elect the parliament's board, and then proceed with the process of forming the government and electing the president of the region; An approach that was previously proposed by Masrour Barzani, the deputy head of the Democratic Party. Sources close to the Democratic Party say that if the Patriotic Union does not agree to participate in this process, this party will try to obtain the support of other parties to provide the necessary quorum to hold a parliamentary session and continue the legal process of forming new regional institutions without the support of this party.

On the other hand, the Patriotic Union continues to insist on its position of "true sharing in power" and has announced that it will not enter the government without an agreement on the distribution of powers and responsibilities.

Reports also indicate that the new proposal of the Democratic Party is not much different from the previous proposals. According to this proposal, the presidency of the parliament, the deputy prime minister, the current ministries of the Patriotic Union and the three ministries previously held by the Change Movement (Goran) will be handed over to the Patriotic Union. On the other hand, the Democratic Party insists on keeping the Presidency of the Region, the Prime Minister, the Ministries of the Interior, Natural Resources, Electricity and Municipalities, as well as the Department of Foreign Relations and the Investment Board.

According to Kurdistan Watch, this proposal is a reproduction of the same formula that failed to resolve the differences between the two parties for more than a year, and therefore, there is not much hope for the success of the new round of negotiations.

In addition to political differences, the composition of the parliament is also an important obstacle to any unilateral action. A bloc consisting of 12 representatives from the Islamic Union of Kurdistan, Moz and Jamaat Adalat (Komahal) have announced that they will not take sides in the dispute between the two main parties. This situation has made it very difficult to achieve a stable majority in the parliament without a direct agreement between the Democratic Party and the Patriotic Union.

Kurdistan Watch further refers to the recent statements of Hamen Hehorami, a member of the political office of the Democratic Party, who announced that after the meeting of Masoud Barzani, Nechirvan Barzani and Masrour Barzani with Tom Barak, the special envoy of the United States, the issue of the formation of the regional cabinet was only a small part of the talks between the two sides.

According to this media, this issue can be a sign of changing Washington's priorities. Unlike the past years, when America played an active role in bringing the two main parties of the region closer together, now it seems that the US government does not have much desire to spend political capital in solving the internal disputes of Erbil and has focused on strengthening the central government of Iraq and promoting regional policies through Baghdad.

In such a situation, until the Democratic Party and the Patriotic Union come to an agreement on the division of power, the prospect of forming a new government of the Kurdistan Regional Government will remain unclear, and new political initiatives will probably meet the same fate as previous efforts.