There is an understanding about Iran's enriched uranium, the discussion is about details

According to Kurdpress, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, in an interview with the Turkish media during his trip to Russia, commented on the process of negotiations between Iran and the United States and the latest status of Iran's nuclear case.

According to Anatoly Turki's report, Fidan said that the negotiations have entered a stage that requires extensive technical and expert work between the two sides, and currently the two main issues still need further investigation and agreement. According to him, the first issue is the fate of the enriched uranium in Iran and the second issue is how to implement the suspension or limitation of enrichment activities in the future.

Turkish Foreign Minister stated that at the level of general principles, a kind of understanding has been formed about Iran's enriched uranium reserves. He said: "There is an understanding in principle regarding the dilution of about 400 kilograms of enriched uranium in Iran, but who will do this, what institution will supervise it, and how the verification process will take place, still require further discussions."

Fidan emphasized that although agreements have been reached on the general framework of this issue, technical and operational details have not yet been finalized and negotiations are ongoing.

He also pointed out the communication difficulties between Tehran and Washington during the negotiations and said that the security conditions caused by the war situation as well as Iran's mistrust of America have slowed down the process of exchanging messages and answers.

Fidan said: "While the American side could respond to an issue within an hour, the Iranians were sometimes able to provide an answer after a week. Of course, in the meantime, there were sometimes counterattacks."

Turkish Foreign Minister also added that regional developments have affected the negotiation process. According to him, the "occupation of Lebanon by Israel" also slowed down the process of talks.

Referring to his role as a facilitator in this process, Fidan said: "I tried to encourage both sides to talk directly."

He also noted that the continuation of tensions and conflicts in the region has caused some other cases, including the Gaza crisis, to be partially out of the international spotlight, and expressed hope that with the reduction of tensions, it will be possible to focus more on solving regional crises.