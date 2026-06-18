Two children from Saudi Arabia were handed over to their families by the autonomous administration

According to Kurdpress, the Autonomous Administration of North and East Syria handed over two children from Saudi Arabia, who were kept in the child support center affiliated with the women's delegation of this administration, during a ceremony attended by Nooruddin Ahmed, the Governor of Haskeh, and a number of officials and representatives of related institutions.

According to Havar news agency, this ceremony was held on Wednesday with the presence of Haskeh Governor Nuruddin Ahmed and a number of officials and representatives of related institutions. The two children handed over are Dana Ibrahim Ibrahim and Lana Ibrahim Ibrahim, who lost their parents during the 2019 battles against ISIS.

According to the announcement of the self-governing administration, these two children were under the care and support of the specialized institutions of this administration during the past years. These actions have been carried out in the framework of humanitarian efforts to provide a safe and suitable environment for children who are affected by the consequences of war and conflicts.

In the ceremony of handing over these children, "Dr. Jian Hassan", the self-governing management consultant, and a group of representatives of relevant institutions were also present. The officials present at the ceremony emphasized that this humanitarian action was the result of coordination and cooperation between related institutions and was done with the aim of ensuring the safe return of children to their families and strengthening humanitarian support for them.

The autonomous administration announced that supporting children affected by the war and trying to return them to their families has been part of the humanitarian programs of this organization in recent years. This administration also emphasized on continuing cooperation with international institutions and different countries to address the situation of children and families affected by conflicts.