Washington's new message to the syrian Kurds

According to Kurdpress, knowledgeable sources say that the United States has once again focused on the Syrian case after easing tensions with Iran and has increased pressure on the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) to fully implement the integration agreement with the Damascus government.

According to the National newspaper, this development occurred after Mazloum Abdi, the commander-in-chief of the Syrian Democratic Forces, met with Tom Barak, the US special envoy for Syrian affairs, in Erbil. In this meeting, which was attended by Nechirvan Barzani, the head of the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, the parties discussed the implementation of the agreement that was signed between Damascus and the SDF in January 2026 with the mediation of the United States.

This agreement was reached after the fall of the government of Bashar al-Assad and the inauguration of the government of Ahmad al-Shara, with the aim of ending the conflicts and integrating the Kurdish forces into the structure of the new Syrian government, but its implementation is still facing serious differences.

Sources close to the SDF say that Washington now believes that the Syrian Kurds have no other option but to agree with Damascus, and therefore wants to speed up the process of implementing the agreement.

The most important differences between the two sides include the complete handing over of the SDF-controlled areas in Haskeh province, determining the status of thousands of this group's forces who have not yet joined the Syrian army, guaranteeing the Kurds' share in the country's political and administrative structure, and also how to divide the oil revenues of northeastern Syria; The region that contains most of Syria's oil resources.

According to a Syrian source, Washington considers its mission towards the Kurds "almost over" and believes that the SDF will have to come to terms with the Damascus government; However, the United States continues to provide financial and military support to these forces and has spent more than one billion dollars on training and equipping them since 2015.

In the past months, the SDF, under pressure from the US, has handed over most of the Arab-populated areas of eastern Syria, which it had taken over during the years of the civil war, to the Damascus government and limited its presence mainly to the Kurdish areas of the northeast. At the same time, Washington, which used to be the main supporter of the SDF, now considers the new Damascus government as its partner in the fight against terrorism.

After meeting with Tom Barak, Mazloum Abdi announced that the negotiations were focused on how to integrate the SDF forces into the Syrian security structure and advance the political process. He also emphasized the necessity of reaching a political solution that guarantees the participation of all Syrian tribes and groups in the administration of the country and determining its future.

However, local sources say that one of the most important reasons for the SDF's resistance to full integration is the Damascus government's insistence on dispersing Kurdish forces in different units of the Syrian army; From the point of view of the commanders, this issue reduces their ability to protect the Kurdish areas.

Also, the appointment of the Kurdish governor for Haskeh province has not been able to resolve the concerns of the Kurds, because according to these sources, the main powers still remain in the hands of the Arab deputy governor.

Despite these differences, there are signs of progress; including sending an SDF military delegation to Damascus to coordinate anti-ISIS operations, reopening communication routes between government-controlled areas and Kurdish areas, and returning thousands of displaced Kurds to the border areas.

Kurdish sources warn that US pressure is likely to increase in the coming weeks, as Washington considers the new Syrian government as a potential partner to rein in Iran-aligned groups in Iraq and Lebanon. According to these sources, the reorganization of American policy in the region can affect not only the position of the Syrian Kurds, but also the position of Iraqi Kurdish parties; The parties that refused to fully cooperate with Washington during the recent confrontation between America and Iran and now consider the experience of the SDF as a warning for their future.