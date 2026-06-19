The Turkish army has 139 military bases and headquarters in the Kurdistan region

According to Kurdpress, Kamran Othman from the American organization CPT announced that the video published below was recorded by one of the Turkish army forces from inside the territory of the Kurdistan Region.

According to him, in this video, the new military route of the Turkish army can be seen, which was built to a depth of 9 kilometers in the Pasagha Valley in the Zakho region during the peace process.

Kamran Othman claimed that the Turkish army currently has 139 bases and military headquarters inside the Kurdistan region, and all these bases have been connected to each other through a network of military roads during the reconciliation process.

He also claimed that for the construction of these military routes, tens of thousands of trees were cut and parts of the mountains and natural belts of Kurdistan were also destroyed.