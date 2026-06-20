Negotiation struggles and geopolitics of the world system / Mohammad Hadifar

Kurd Press- In this attack, President Trump, like a world heavyweight champion, involved himself with a country that was not out of two states; Either it would change the political system of Iran or it would fail. From a phenomenological point of view, it can be said that in both cases, he will fail; Because the defeat of a regional power could not be a victory for him, because he considered himself the undisputed power of the world, and in case of defeat by a regional power, he would suffer the biggest historical defeat, which would be very difficult to compensate for.

Now, according to friends and enemies, America not only did not achieve its goals in this battle, but it also risked its global reputation in this unsuccessful way. In a repeated miscalculation, America started a battle with an ideological system that did not have a deep understanding of its culture, civilization and beliefs.

In this unequal battle, the stigma of resistance and standing against America collapsed for many countries and increased the motivation of self-belief and nationalist sentiments among the society inside and outside the country. According to many evidences and documents, the United States initiated the war and at the same time suggested ending it; Because the costs of the war in the current situation are not bearable for any country, and the United States could not achieve an achievement in line with its goals from this war.

With the acceptance of the post-war conditions by both sides, the battlefield has entered a new space and in other words, "military launchers" have become "political launchers". This stage can be called "negotiation struggles". Obviously, at this stage, the work will be much more difficult than during the military war, and the fighting techniques are also much more complicated. The skill and training of the parties can play a decisive role in the progress of negotiations; As far as can be said, the field of diplomatic campaigns is more important and sensitive than the field of missiles and bombs.

Iran's strong and spiritual reasons at this stage can strengthen the neck veins of negotiations. Although there are think tanks and expert centers in the American camp, Trump has little faith in think tanks and has taken the burden of decisions on his own. On the other hand, in the Iranian camp, the motivation to defend and fight seems to be much higher than that of America.

According to many political sociologists, the squares of cities and even villages are considered one of the phenomena of national power production in the present era; A phenomenon that Iran is experiencing. This new era has made Iran more active, dynamic and motivated. It seems that this popular presence is a suitable support for negotiations.

Undoubtedly, there are supporters and opponents of war on both fronts; But the war profiteers in the American camp are the powerful lobby of extreme Jews who have a high position in the American government. However, it can be seen that the opponents of the war are increasing in America; While the scales of the supporters of peace and tranquility in the world, who are on the side of Iran, weigh heavily on the belligerents.

What is certain is that due to the aggressions that have been committed against Iran, the motivation for resistance and defense is increasing among Iranians, and on the other hand, due to the political problems within the American government, the cohesion of the past superpower is not observed.

Europe and big countries like China and Russia are also defenders of peace and tranquility due to economic interests. Iran's political launchers are also aware of this issue and adopt a confrontational arrangement according to political requirements. This approach, in the positions of some global and regional countries, shows a kind of alignment of Iran with regional and global policies.

The change in the approach of some countries towards Iran indicates the increase in the position and regional influence of this country; Iran, which few countries thought would be able to survive the war pressures of America and its allies in the region. But now it has not only collapsed, but has become an influential power in the region, which some countries are trying to approach.

This unequal battle and its unpredictable results may seem like a conventional and transient phenomenon in the field of confrontation and physical confrontation, but it will undoubtedly show its profound global effects to the world in a time process. Maybe something similar to the Cold War or more widespread than that. In such a situation, the global equations may move from a system based on a superpower to a system based on the confrontation of the wills and self-belief of nations, and the end line will be on the superpower, and the political system of the world will undergo fundamental transformations; And this means a change in the global geopolitical system, a change that few expected.