After the disarmament of the PKK, it is time for legal reforms

According to Kordpress, Speaker of the Turkish Parliament Noman Kurtolmoş, linking the so-called "Turkey without terrorism" process to reconciliation with the country's historical roots, strengthening national unity, regional stability and drafting a new constitution, said that Turkey must close the terrorism case that has consumed nearly half a century of the country's energy and capacity forever. He expressed his hope that after the completion of the process of disarmament and complete dissolution of this organization, the Turkish Parliament will take the necessary legal steps in the shortest possible time to realize this goal.

Speaking at the closing ceremony and awarding of the "Politics School" certificate, which was held in collaboration with the National Union of Turkish Students (MTTB) and Istanbul University, at the headquarters of this union in the Fatih district of Istanbul, Speaker of the Parliament of Turkey, Noman Kurtolmoş, emphasized the necessity of completing the "Turkey without terrorism" process, and described this project as part of the country's broader path of reconciliation with its history, identity and future.

Referring to the cultural and historical developments of recent years, he said that Türkiye has taken important steps in returning to its historical and cultural roots. According to him, the reopening of Hagia Sophia and the change in the official view of the Ottoman heritage are signs of this process.

Kurtolmus stated: "Today, the Republic of Turkey has reconciled with the Ottoman heritage, reconciled with the Ottoman historical accumulation, and the Ottoman is no longer an "other", but is accepted as an important part of the historical course of this nation."

The Speaker of the Turkish Parliament then addressed the most important political axis of his speech, i.e. the process known as "Turkey without terrorism" and said: "We have to completely resolve the issue of terrorism, which has wasted about 50 years of the first century of our republic, and establish real peace and brotherhood in this country."

He emphasized that the goal is to create a Turkey where no citizen is discriminated due to ethnic affiliation and no one can lead the country's youth to violence and weapons by abusing ethnic differences.

Referring to the activities of the "National Solidarity, Fraternity and Democracy" Commission in the Turkish Parliament, Kurtolmoş said that a joint report prepared with the participation of all political parties has drawn an important road map for the continuation of this process.

He added: "As soon as it becomes clear that this organization has completely disbanded and the weapons have been abandoned, I hope that the Grand National Assembly of Turkey will fulfill its responsibility in the shortest possible time to ensure social integration and that the necessary regulations and legal reforms will be implemented."

The Speaker of the Turkish Parliament stated: "I sincerely believe that in a short period, the necessary step will be taken to realize the goal of "Türkiye without terrorism".

Kurtolmoş also considered this trend beyond Türkiye's borders and described it as a factor for strengthening regional stability. He claimed that the continuation of insecurity and weak governments in the region provides the basis for "divide and rule" policies.

He said: "In order for Israel to not be able to continue the policies of 'divide and rule' through weak governments and divided political wills, it is necessary to strengthen a region free from terrorism." Our basic wish is that Iraq, Syria, Lebanon, Iran and all the geography around us live in peace and tranquility.

In another part of his speech, the Speaker of the Turkish Parliament considered drafting a new constitution as another priority for the upcoming period and emphasized that the country must overcome the legacy of the constitutions drafted after the coups.

He said: "Turkey must continue its path with a new, civil, contemporary, democratic and participatory constitution based on the will of the people."

Kurtolmus added: "I am sure that we have the necessary power and capacity to develop a free, modern, participatory and truly democratic constitution; A fundamental law that will leave behind the legacy of coups and the ideas of coup plotters forever."