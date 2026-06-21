Kurdistan region's oil production will reach 200,000 barrels per day in the first step

According to Kurdpress, Shirvan Dobardani, a member of the Security and Defense Commission of the Iraqi Parliament, announced that the oil companies operating in the Kurdistan Region will resume their activities from next week, and in the first phase, 200,000 barrels of oil will be produced daily.

In a conversation with Kurdistan 24, Dobardani mentioned that Ali Zaidi has given written security guarantees to oil companies so that their activities in the Kurdistan region can be resumed without any worries.

He also announced the deployment of the air defense system in Erbil and added that this action will be taken in order to strengthen the protection of infrastructure and ensure security.

According to him, the Prime Minister of the Kurdistan Region has also agreed to the establishment of this system.

The member of the Security and Defense Commission of the Iraqi Parliament emphasized about the resumption of oil production that the companies will start producing 200,000 barrels per day in the first phase, and there is a possibility of increasing the production level in the next stages.