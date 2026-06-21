Erbil and Baghdad reached an agreement on "Esekuda"; Kurdish language is added to the customs system

According to Kurdpress, a knowledgeable source from the meetings of the Kurdistan regional board announced that Erbil and Baghdad have reached an agreement today on 16 clauses related to the "Esikoda" system; An agreement that is supposed to be officially approved at the next meeting of the Council of Economic Ministers of Iraq.

Draw Media wrote that according to this agreement, the Kurdish language will be added to the "Esecoda" system, and the mechanism for determining and integrating customs tariffs between all crossings in Iraq and the Kurdistan Region will be coordinated. So that any change in this area will be done with the participation of both parties.

According to the terms of the agreement, the Kurdistan Region will retain full authority to register companies operating in the region in the "Esecoda" system, and the training of the employees of the border crossings will also be carried out by the Iraqi Federal Customs. Also, the aforementioned agreement was drawn up and signed with reference to Articles 110, 112, 114 and the third paragraph of Article 121 of the Iraqi Constitution.

In another part of the agreement, it is foreseen to keep the backup copy of the system for the whole of Iraq in the information technology department of the Kurdistan region, and the customs free zones of the two governments are also recognized.

It is also decided that all the documents issued by the Kurdistan Region Investment Board for projects in the system will be recognized as valid and the import and export licenses issued by the regional government will also be accepted.

According to the agreement, a joint committee will be formed about the unofficial crossings and no restrictions will be imposed on any of the crossings in Iraq, including the border crossings.

The issue of customs revenues, customs exemptions, support for domestic production, as well as quality control of imported goods has been entrusted to the Iraqi Economic Council and relevant institutions of both sides.