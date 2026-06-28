28 June 2026 - 20:07

Tens of thousands of people gathered in Diyarbakir for Ocalan's release

Tens of thousands of people gathered in Diyarbakir for Ocalan's release

Türkiye Service - "Freedom" meeting with the slogan "Towards a free society with a free leadership" was held in Diyarbakir station square. Tens of thousands of people from Diyarbakir and surrounding cities attended this gathering, which was held with the demand for the release of Abdullah Ocalan.

According to Kordpress, the "Azadi" rally with the slogan "Towards a free society with a free leadership" was initiated by the Free Women's Movement (TJA), the Democratic Regions Party (DBP) and the People's Equality and Democracy Party (DemParty) in Diyarbakir City Station Square (Amad).

This rally was held with the aim of demanding the physical freedom of Abdullah Ocalan, and according to the organizers, tens of thousands of people from Diyarbakir and nearby cities attended it.

In this meeting, the co-chairman of the Democratic Regions Party (DBP) Chighdam Qlichgun Ochar and Vesey Aktash are scheduled to speak.

Also, Pinar Aydinlar, Qadir Chat and Sarhad are among the artists who are going to perform music for the audience in the continuation of the program.

News ID 161177

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