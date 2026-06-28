Broadcasting of Abdullah Ocalan's speech in Meeting One

According to Kordpress, the "Freedom Meeting" with the slogan "Towards a democratic society with a free leadership", which was initiated by the People's Equality and Democracy Party (Dem Party), the Democratic Regions Party (DBP) and the Free Women's Movement (TJA), was held in Nowruz Square in the city of Van with the presence of thousands of people.

In this ceremony, the participants were accompanied by music and clapping, and then the late artist's memory was honored by showing Qadir Inanir's statements about Abdullah Ocalan.

Later, parts of Abdullah Öcalan's old speeches were broadcasted to the audience through big screens. Attendees listened to him in silence with their cell phones on, and after the show ended, thousands chanted "Bijî Serok Apo" (Long Live Leader Apo) for several minutes.

In this video, parts of Ocalan's words were replayed, in which he emphasized his opposition to solving problems through violence and said: "We are not in favor of solving problems through violence." He also emphasized the necessity of dialogue, stopping armed conflicts, creating legal guarantees for the rights of Kurds, recognizing the national identity of Kurds, and providing an environment for equal, fraternal and peaceful life.

In another part of this film, Öcalan said: "If a dialogue is established, we will silence all weapons tomorrow. Our demands are completely natural, human and democratic. "Everyone should be able to have their own point of view, identity, name and culture." He also said that he believes in his ability to advance this path and added: "The Kurds are listening to my words and my influence and position is quite clear."a

After the video was played, the ceremony continued with speeches and musical performances.